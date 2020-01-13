Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $391,139.00 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,147.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.01774432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03294717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00612978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00709849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00067414 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00467972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

