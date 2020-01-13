Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 5.2%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.86, approximately 2,667,975 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,669,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

