Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Down 0%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

