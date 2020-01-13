Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $223.83

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $218.85, but opened at $223.83. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $230.48, with a volume of 17,536,123 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

The company has a market cap of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

