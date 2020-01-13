Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $223.83

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $218.85, but opened at $223.83. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $230.48, with a volume of 17,536,123 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.
The company has a market cap of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
