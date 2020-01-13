Alien Metals’ (UFO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at First Equity

First Equity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alien Metals (LON:UFO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Alien Metals stock opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. Alien Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.
About Alien Metals
