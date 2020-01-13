Alien Metals’ (UFO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at First Equity

First Equity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alien Metals (LON:UFO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Alien Metals stock opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. Alien Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

