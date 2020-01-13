Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARLP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.