Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,337. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $300.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

