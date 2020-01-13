Allred Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.59. 784,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

