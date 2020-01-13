Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $181.39. The stock had a trading volume of 699,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $181.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

