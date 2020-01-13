Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

BAC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,782,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

