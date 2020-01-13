Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

