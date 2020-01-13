Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.83. 20,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $270.63 and a 12 month high of $418.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

