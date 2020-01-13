Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,437.99. 546,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,343.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,434.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

