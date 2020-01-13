Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,737. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

