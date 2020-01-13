Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
NYSE AWP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,737. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
