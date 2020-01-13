Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,810 shares of company stock worth $7,210,931. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $13,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 218,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,379,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 4,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.