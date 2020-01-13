Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.76.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $242,954,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $18,025,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.