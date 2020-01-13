Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives C$40.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

AIF traded up C$0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 520.99. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 740.74%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

