American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other American Public Education news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $94,245.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock worth $103,924 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Public Education by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,009. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $413.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

