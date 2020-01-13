Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $121,723.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

