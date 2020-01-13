Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,695,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 407.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 35.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 346,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,106,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

