Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,325. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

