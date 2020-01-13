Analysts Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. 1,023,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

