Analysts Expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. William Lyon Homes posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

WLH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.31.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

