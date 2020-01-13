Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 603.38

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.38 ($7.94).

BEZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 540.50 ($7.11). The stock had a trading volume of 309,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other news, insider David Roberts bought 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

