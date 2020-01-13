Analysts Set Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $110.38

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingevity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ingevity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,657,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 579.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 549,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,290. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

