Analyzing INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A RAKUTEN INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 3.67% 17.08% 2.83% RAKUTEN INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.65 billion 0.55 $141.44 million N/A N/A RAKUTEN INC/ADR $10.02 billion 1.14 $1.29 billion $0.95 8.87

RAKUTEN INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RAKUTEN INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAKUTEN INC/ADR beats INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites. This segment also offers performance marketing services; contents distribution services, including e-books and audio books for libraries and educational institutions; cloud and IP telephone services; mobile messaging and VoIP services; video streaming services; and online sale of health-related products. In addition, it manages Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, professional baseball team. The FinTech segment provides online securities trading services, Internet banking services, life insurance services, and credit cards and related services, as well as electronic payment services. Rakuten, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

