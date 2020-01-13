Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91, 471,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 971,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,209 shares in the company, valued at $269,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $139,933.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,206 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

