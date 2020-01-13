Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Increased to Buy at National Securities

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AQB remained flat at $$2.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

