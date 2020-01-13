Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Increased to Buy at National Securities

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AQB remained flat at $$2.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit