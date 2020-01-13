ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

