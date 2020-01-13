Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 8.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.12, 109,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 88,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

