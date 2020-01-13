Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2496 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 46,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

