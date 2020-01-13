Asian Dragon Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $104,916.00 and approximately $2,413.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens.

Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

