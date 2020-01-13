Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 543 ($7.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AML shares. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 461.90 ($6.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.59.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.