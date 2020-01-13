ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Up 13.5%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 182,482 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 71,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

