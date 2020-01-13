AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

