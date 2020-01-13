B2BX (B2B) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. B2BX has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $35,650.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, B2BX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

About B2BX

B2BX (CRYPTO:B2B) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, B2BX, Tidex, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

