Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $188,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $34.88. 15,353,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

