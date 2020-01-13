Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,933. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $45,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

