Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A accounts for 0.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

LBRDA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.29. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $129.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.