Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 7.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,466,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 746,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,282. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

