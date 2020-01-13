Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises 4.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 464,161 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 550,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.28.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

