Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.10 ($132.67).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €108.50 ($126.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.67. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.