Baugh & Associates LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 22,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 82,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 31,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

