Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3,772.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,128,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

