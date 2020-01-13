BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Short Interest Update

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 667,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE BBX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BBX Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BBX Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BBX Capital by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.