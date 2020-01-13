Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $96.07

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $96.07. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $114.34, with a volume of 29,484,522 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,864,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,102,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

