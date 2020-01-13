BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 756,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the previous session’s volume of 111,393 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $3.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James began coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

