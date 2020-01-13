BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Analysts predict that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,018.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $151,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 155.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $311,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

