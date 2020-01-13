Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.66, 1,026,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 638,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

The firm has a market cap of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of -388.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

