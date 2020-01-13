botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One botXcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and approximately $357,708.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.